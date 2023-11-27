Christmas wish list for Caistor Food Bank
Donations can be dropped off at Caistor Methodist Church Hall on Wednesday or Saturday between 11.30am and 1.30pm; alternatively there are donation baskets at Caistor and Keelby Co-op stores. A full list of suggested items can be found at www.facebook.com/caistorfoodbank .
To allow time to put the parcels together and distribute them, the deadline for seasonal donations is Saturday December 9. Cash donations will also be gratefully received; visit www.caistorfoodbank.org to donate via Paypal.
Caistor Food Bank is also running a Christmas Raffle. Tickets are available from Caistor Methodist Church Hall (Wednesday and Saturday 11.30am to 1.30pm and from Caistor Post Office. There are lots of great prizes on offer and all proceeds will go to Caistor Food Bank to help them continue supporting those is need. The raffle will be drawn on Wednesday, December 20, in Caistor Methodist Hall at 2pm.