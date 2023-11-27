Christmas wish list for Caistor Food Bank

​Caistor Food Bank has launched an appeal to provide their clients with everything needed to make a Christmas dinner alongside some seasonal treats.

Caistor Food Bank has launched its Xmas Appeal

Donations can be dropped off at Caistor Methodist Church Hall on Wednesday or Saturday between 11.30am and 1.30pm; alternatively there are donation baskets at Caistor and Keelby Co-op stores. A full list of suggested items can be found at www.facebook.com/caistorfoodbank .

To allow time to put the parcels together and distribute them, the deadline for seasonal donations is Saturday December 9. Cash donations will also be gratefully received; visit www.caistorfoodbank.org to donate via Paypal.

Advertisement

Advertisement