Church festival celebrates theme of

L-R Rosemary Armstrong and Elizabeth Cawood of Great Hale

The Inspirational Festival was held on June 25 and 26 at St John the Baptist Church, Great Hale, when residents and church members created flower displays and other crafts based on things and people that may have inspired them in the past.

Church warden, Elaine Huckle said it was a happy weekend: “I would like to thank everyone involved with all their hard work and dedication to make this a very special weekend.

"This support will enable us to keep this church in reasonable condition for years to come.”

Christine Newitt with her floral display at Great Hale Church.

Creations displayed included art, craft, writing, music and nature.

On the Saturday the kitchen served up “sensational sausages” of all flavours and varieties as hot dogs, supplied by the local butcher. There was also strawberries, cream and scones.

There was also music, mindfulness and inspirational nature activities, a craft stall and games.

The Sunday was a more relaxing affair for visitors to chat over cake and drinks.

Great Hale church warden and singer Elaine Huckle with her inspirational display.

In the afternoon the bells were rung and the festival ended with a 40 minute period of readings, poems, meditation, prayers, music and thanksgiving.

Mrs Huckle is also a trained opera singer and has recorded a version of the Ukrainian anthem to raise money for the Red Cross relief work in Ukraine. She said it has become very popular and has been played all over that country.