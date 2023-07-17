Church fete fun at Wragby

Unseasonal summer weather didn’t spoil the fun to be had at Wragby Church fete on Saturday afternoon.

Donna, David and boys waiting for the Cup Cakes. Photo: John Edwards

Instead of holding the event at the outside venue of Dove Park, the fete was moved inside, to the nearby town hall, with the only casualty of the move being the much-anticipated welly-wanging competition

The traditional game of ‘shove ha’penny’ proved to be very popular, with 12-year-old Gracie Lowe pictured (right) trying her hand, and the imagination was fired for many youngsters by sitting down for a few minutes to have their face painted as an exotic animal or other colourful creation.

Add to this the games of chance on the tombola and raffle, which all went to create a successful afternoon, raising funds for All Saints Church.

Looking after the refreshments are Liz Stephenson, John Kane and Margaret Kane. Photo: John Edwards