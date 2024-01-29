​Church gets stitched up!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

St Michael & All Angels at Brookenby is the venue for a new group offering people the opportunity to learn to sew or brush up on their sewing skills.

Group leader Linda Kiddell was pleased with the turnout for the first monthly gathering last week and is looking forward to welcoming even more people at the next session.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “Lots of people have told me they have sewn in the past, maybe making their children’s clothes, but now they want to take it up again, but don’t know where to start.

​Group leader Linda Kiddell, right, with support assistants, from left, Nikki, Selina and Sue

"This is a group for anyone of any ability or none to learn to use a sewing machine and other sewing skills. At the moment, we are meeting once a month, but this could increase if the demand is there.”

Open to over 16s only, the group meets from 10am to 2pm on the third Wednesday of the month.

Initial start up costs have been helped by grants from the Lincoln Diocese Transformation Fund and Mission Development Fund.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Group support assistant Selena said: “While the group is hosted by the church, you don’t have to be a church member to come along. Everyone is at different skill levels, so we have an ongoing project to take part in or you can do your own thing. Currently, we are making lap quilts for men in hospices out of old shirts, so it is upcycling as well as upskilling.”