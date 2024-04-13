Church in Skegness to host special service to remember lost loved ones
St Matthew’s Church is hosting the service and everyone is welcome who has someone special they would like to be remembered.
Reader Jean Smith, of the Skegness Group of Churches, said: “This will be an occasion on which we can hold in prayer and give thanks
for those who have died.
"During the service there will be an opportunity to light a candle for your loved one and each person will be remembered by name.
"Many who have lost relatives or friends in the past have found it helpful to know that their loved one is remembered.
“We want this service to be open to everyone, no matter where the service for a loved one was held, although we understand that for those who live a long way from Skegness, it may not be possible to come.
“Many who lost a loved one during the Covid pandemic will have found this an extremely difficult isolating experience.
“Please come along and join us as we remember together.”
The service is to be held at St. Matthew’s Church, Skegness, at 6pm on Sunday, May 5.
Following the service there will also be an opportunity to have a drink and a chat.