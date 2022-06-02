Circus artists to perform at Spilsby Jubilee Picnic thanks to arts council fund

Circus performers rehearsing for the Jubilee Picnic in the Park in Spilsby.

The event on the Playing Fields is being organised by Spilsby Town Council in partnership with local arts organisation The Sessions House CIC.

It will also include bouncy castles, games and stalls from local community groups.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five aerial artists, Grace Byrne, Lauren Williams, Emily Chalder, Kaiya Plant and Gemma Docherty from Louth-based contemporary circus company Creative Heights, will take to the air on aerial silks and hoops, to entertain audiences.

They will also be running public workshops on the day so young people can have a go. All five artists have been previous winners in the UK Aerial championships and their show has been specially created for the event.

The performances and workshops have been made possible thanks to funding from the

Arts Council’s Let’s Create Jubilee Fund distributed by the Lincolnshire Community

Foundation.

Thanks to National Lottery players, 44 community foundations have been

awarding grants across the country.

Sessions House CIC Director Bruce Knight said “We are really proud that Spilsby is part of this national funding programme for the Jubilee celebrations.

"It has enabled us to provide the community with a unique, high quality experience made especially for the event by some outstanding local professional artists.”

Spilsby Picnic in the Park starts at 12 noon on Saturday and will run until 5pm on Spilsby Playing Fields,

Ancaster Avenue.. The family event is free to attend and people are