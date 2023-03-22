Claim free trees to help fight climate change

​You can do your bit to help fight climate change by simply applying for and planting free trees.

​The Woodland Trust is urging schools and communities to join the fight against climate change and nature loss by taking advantage of its latest tree-pack giveaway.

​The Woodland Trust is urging schools and communities across the county to join the fight against climate change and nature loss by taking advantage of its latest tree-pack giveaway.

The last round of the Trust’s free tree-packs scheme in the spring of 2023 delivered a total of 540,630 saplings to 3,272 organisations across the UK, including 7,080 trees to 45 organisations across Lincolnshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Applications for the charity’s latest free tree-packs scheme are open now, and schools and community groups are urged to push up the numbers of trees planted to reach an incredible five million nationwide.

​The Woodland Trust is urging schools and communities to join the fight against climate change and nature loss by taking advantage of its latest tree-pack giveaway.

Woodland Trust senior project lead Vicki Baddeley said: “We’re so proud of the numbers of free trees we’ve been able to give away, knowing they’ll be planted where they can really make a difference – in school grounds and out in the community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’re in the grip of a climate and nature crisis which can’t be overcome without concerted action, so I’d urge every school or community group who can, to get involved and plant more trees!

“Applying is easy and all saplings are fully funded for those receiving the trees in our autumn delivery in November. All you need is time and a small piece of land to plant on.”

Evidence shows that trees are one of nature’s best weapons against climate change, as they combat the devastating effects of flooding, pollution and extreme weather and temperatures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Woodland Trust is committed to planting another 50 million native trees across the UK by 2030 and is urging people to get behind our mission to plant more trees and help us create a greener world.

Vicki added: “In just a few years, your trees will have grown big enough to lock away carbon and be a thriving habitat for wildlife. They’ll offer free shade and shelter and help make the community space or playground, and the people who have access to it, happier and healthier.

“It would be incredible if we can reach a total of five million since 2020 this year – what an achievement and contribution that would be. There’s no time like the present, so sign up and take advantage of the scheme.”

Advertisement

Advertisement