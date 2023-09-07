Clare B's first wedding fair a big success

​The first official wedding fayre held by a brand new events business in Horncastle has gone off without a hitch.

Zoe Atkinson and Gavin Easters of Alford, with Catherine Holmes of Beyond the Icing Cakes, Scredington.

​Clare Bradford, of Clare B Events, hosted a wedding fayre at the Stanhope Hall on Sunday (September 3), with a one-stop shop for everything couples could need for their special day, including celebrants such as Horncastle’s own Shelley Mayes, florists including Thistle 44 of Withan St Hughes, wedding dresses, stationary, florists, cake makers, photographers, and more.

There were also special discounts and goodie bags for guests, with prospective couples queueing up down the street to get into the event.

Clare said: “It went really well and I’m so happy – it went better than I could have expected.

Organiser, Clare Bradford of Clare B Events. Photos: DR Dawson Photography

"Our suppliers were really happy and the couples seemed to be too, and we’ll definitely be doing another one too, possibly in March for the start of the wedding season.”

Clare B Events first began life at the beginning of 2023 when Clare was offering holistic therapies such as crystal healing, reiki, and reflexology in her day job.

She then decided the time was right to offer mind, body and spirit specific events, and as she spent many years in the wedding industry, she is now branching out to organise wedding events.

Clare will be hosting another mind, body and spirit event in Market Rasen next month.