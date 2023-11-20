Boston Classic Car Club represented the town to crowds of more than 71,000 at the Classic Motor Show in Birmingham recently.

The annual event, held at the NEC, had record attendance figures this year - with enthusiasts visiting from all over UK.

A BCCC spokesperson said: “Our stand featured four cars from members - two French and two British. The enthusiastic owners also dressed in period costume relevant to the ages of their cars, provoking many comments and no little amusement. The number of visitors to the stand was very good and everyone was kept busy answering questions.”

A free coach was laid on from Boston on the Saturday for club members to visit the stand, take in the events on offer, and soak up the general atmosphere.

The spokesperson added: “John Simpson, the Chairman of the BCCC, was invited to appear on the ‘Meet the Experts’ Stage on the Friday and fielded questions from visitors whilst also helping to promote the name of the Club to a much wider audience.

“A massive amount of behind the scenes work from those organised and manned the stand and from the owners of the cars on show ensured that the Boston Classic Car Club could, once more, count their attendance at the Show a resounding success.”

1 . Retro Tony (Tosh) Brooks and his Jaguar 420. Photo: BCCC

2 . 'Sixties Peter and Jane Hermite alongside their MGB Roadster. Photo: BCCC

3 . Classic Left: Graham and Julie Lunn with their Citroen 2 CV Dolly. Right: Carl Fravigar and Katie Miller-East by their Peugeot 309 GTI. Photo: BCCC