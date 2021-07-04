Classic car display proves popular

The Father's Day classic car display at Walled Garden Baumber.

Many turned out to enjoy classic cars in a beautiful setting, rounded off with food and toe- tapping entertainment.

There was an impressive array of classic vehicles on show at the event on Sunday, June 20, with several owners on hand and happy to chat about their cars.

The Morgan Sports Car Club were out in force, with several Plus 4s, Plus 8s and three-wheelers on display.

The Father's Day classic car display at Walled Garden Baumber.

Other vehicles on parade included a Riley Kestrel, a couple of Austin A30s and a Vauxhall Cresta.

As well as being able to tour the gardens, visitors were entertained by ragtime and country-blues quartet, Itchy Fingers.

Those who had pre-booked could enjoy a Lincolnshire platter in the marquee, including local cheeses, pork pie, haslet, ham and salads, while other guests were making full use of the café to enjoy the wide range of savoury and sweet treats on offer.

Visitor, Mags Brown, took to Facebook to share her thoughts, saying: “Great day, lovely atmosphere, lots offriendly folks and interesting cars too!”

The Father's Day classic car display at Walled Garden Baumber.

Sonia and David Elton bought the property in 2006, and 10 years later decided to open their gates to the public.

While the gardens were initially only open on Friday afternoons, it proved so popular that in 2017 they increased their opening hours and introduced a tea room and plant sales, as well as beginning to deliver courses and events.

The Walled Garden usually plays host to an array of events throughout the year, but due to most of last year’s weddings being postponed to this year, they are running a reduced schedule this year.

Events manager, Niki Burné, said: “We deliberately didn’t publicise the event too widely to try and keep numbers manageable, and it’s worked out really well.

“We’re pleasantly busy and there’s a great atmosphere.”

The next event on the calendar is An Evening with the Tailfins, a local 50s Rock n Roll band, on July 17 at 7pm.

For full details, visit the website: www.walledgardenbaumber.co.uk/special-events/

The gardens are open 10am-4pm, Tuesday-Friday and Sunday.

Admission to the gardens is free, there is a café, plant sales, gift shop, and toilets.