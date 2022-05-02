Classic cars at Caistor

More than 30 vehicles spanning many decades were polished and lined up for the event.

There was a steady stream of people throughout the day to see the vehicles and speak to the owners, who were only too pleased to tell them about their cars.

While the event was free to attend, members of Caistor Goes and Caistor Lions accepted any donations, which will go toward the Caistor Goes Jubilee celebrations.

Chairman of Caistor Goes, Carol Mackenzie said: “What a fabulous afternoon at the Classic Car Show.

"The Caistor Goes Events Committee would like to thank everyone that came out and helped and those that came to visit.”

1. Caistor Classic Cars Christine Robinson with her husband's Triumph TR7 - one of the last of its type made. Photo: Dianne Tuckett

2. Caistor Classic Cars Owner of Bridal Reloved at Caistor, Alison Riley, who took over the business in January, was delighted to be able to use the event for some publicity shots Photo: Dianne Tuckett

3. Caistor Classic Cars Caistor Goes chairman, Carol Mackenzie, left, was grateful to members of the Lions who helped with the bucket collection Photo: Dianne Tuckett

4. Caistor Classic Cars This VW T2 Camper Van proved popular and it will soon be available to hire for special occasion pick-ups or an overnight stay at The Salutation Inn, Nettleton Photo: Dianne Tuckett