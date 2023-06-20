Register
​​Classic Cars on display by Lions

​Classic cars of all shapes, sizes, and ages were on display as our friendly Lions hosted their ever-popular fundraiser.
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST
Just some of the classic cars on display at the Louth Lions classic car show. Photos: Derek BlowJust some of the classic cars on display at the Louth Lions classic car show. Photos: Derek Blow
Louth & District Lions hosted their classic car show on Sunday June 4, with a huge variety of vintage vehicles on display.

​On a cool but fine day weather-wise, there were a whopping 240 cars entered into the show at Deighton Close Fields, breaking records for entries from previous years, and organisers said the show was well received by all attending.

There were dozens of prizes handed out in a number of classes, and visitors also enjoyed the various trade stalls, a bouncy castle, and face painting.

Mayor Julia Simmons (centre) hands out awards.Mayor Julia Simmons (centre) hands out awards.
A spokesman for the Louth Lions said: “Trade stands and the various stalls all reported a positive day and I am sure the community who walked from the town center and those travelling to the show all enjoyed the event. Many people commented that we will see you next year so that tells us all we need to hear.”

Louth Lions's Classic Car Show.Louth Lions's Classic Car Show.
Families enjoying the classic car show.Families enjoying the classic car show.
