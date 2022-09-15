Classic motorshow held in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Minting Community Choir performing at the motorshow.

Her Majesty The Queen died on Thursday September 8, and the organisers of Minting Classic Motor Show decided to go ahead with the event as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth.

There were a range of classic vehicles situated throughout the village, with classic cars and vintage tractors and other vintage farm machinery situated near the village hall and vintage motorbikes at the Sebastopol Inn – all dated pre-1990s.

There was a performance by the Minting Community Choir at the village hall during the afternoon, who were very well received, and inside the hall there were plenty of teas and coffees and cake, a tombola and craft stalls by local makers.

Charles Checkley’s Ford Capri. All photos: Holly Parkinson Photography

A minute’s silence was held to pay tribute to Her Majesty The Queen at the beginning of the event, and a flag was flown at half mast throughout the day as a mark of respect to our late monarch.

Overall, the event raised more than £1,300 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Maggie Grysa, one of the organisers, said that the committee decided the event should go ahead to pay tribute to the late Queen:

"As it was a fundraiser to raise money, we thought it should go ahead so we could raise money, and we raised more than £1,300 so something good came out of something bad,” she said.

The flag flying at half mast as a mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth II.

"We had so many people saying thank you to us and that they’d had a lovely day as they left, it all went really well and it was fantastic,” she added.