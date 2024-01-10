Volunteers joined staff at Skegness Aquarium to start the year with a beach clean.

Chloe Lansgdale, who is part of the Zoo Crew at Skegness Aquarium, with volunteers Laura, Debra, Amy and Cameron.

The event followed a busy period along the coast with New Year revellers.

In spite of the wet and windy weather, the volunteers who braved the conditions it collected more than 7.5kg of litter.

“It was a privilege to see the public engaged in protecting our local environment,” said Chloe Lansgdale, who part of the Zoo Crew at Skegness Aquarium.