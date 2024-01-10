Clean start for Skegness Aquarium beach clean volunteers
Volunteers joined staff at Skegness Aquarium to start the year with a beach clean.
The event followed a busy period along the coast with New Year revellers.
In spite of the wet and windy weather, the volunteers who braved the conditions it collected more than 7.5kg of litter.
“It was a privilege to see the public engaged in protecting our local environment,” said Chloe Lansgdale, who part of the Zoo Crew at Skegness Aquarium.
Visit the Skegness Aquarium Facebook page and website at skegness-aquarium.uk for future events.