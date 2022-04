Market Rasen EMN-220104-155529001

Two clean up sessions will be held in Market Rasen this Saturday and Sunday, April 2 and 3.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each session runs from 10am to lunch time, but people can just give as much time as they are able to.

Volunteers are asked to meet at the market place auction shed.