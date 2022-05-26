Clear up ahead of Rasen jubilee events

Market Rasen Market Place this spring

As previously reported, the celebrations will begin with the beacon lighting event on Thursday (June 2).

Music, a light show and barbecue will all be on offer, with the event running from 8pm to 10pm. The beacon will be lit at 9.45pm.

Town mayor, Stephen Bunney said: “This will be a wonderful start to the jubilee celebrations.

"Music will include the specially composed Jubilee Anthem, Rise Up and Serve, which will be led by The Choral Society and local school children.

“A real family occasion to honour the Queen’s 70-years.”

To allow for the celebrations – and preparations – to take place in safety, the market place will be closed to parking from 2pm on Tuesday (May 31).

The restriction will remain in place until the evening of Sunday, June 5.

Town clerk, Lucy Waller said: “The town council fully understands how inconvenient this may be to those that regularly park their vehicles on the Market Place, either as a shop owner, resident, or a visitor to the town, but the safety of all personnel is paramount.”

Also taking place in the market place will be the gardeners’ fair on Saturday (June 4) with a craft and gift fair in the Festival Hall.

While Sunday is the day for street parties, there isalso an opportunity to join in a big picnic in the Market Place.

Coun Bunney said: “We know that many residents will be taking part in their own street event.

"But for those who are not – or those who perhaps live in more remote housing – we wanted to offer them the opportunity to be part of a community event, so all will be welcome. Don’t forget your picnic.”

In readiness for the jubilee weekend, Coun Bunney is also encouraging people to volunteer some time to prepare the town.

He said: “We welcome anyone who can spare a couple of hours this Saturday (May 28) to help.

"We will be clearing up and also putting out bunting and flags etc.