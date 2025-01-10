'Climate change is here and now': County boss urges extra support after flash floods hit Lincolnshire

By James Turner
Published 10th Jan 2025, 09:55 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2025, 09:56 GMT
A senior county councillor has urged the government to provide more support after Lincolnshire experienced severe flooding.

During Lincolnshire County Council’s executive meeting, Coun Colin Davie, portfolio holder for economic development, environment, and planning, called for stronger government action on floodwater management.

The county faced two inches of rainfall within two hours, leading to significant disruption.

Coun Davie acknowledged that the floods were unpredicted, leaving many “caught off guard”.

Coun Colin Davie, portfolio holder for economic development, environment, and planningCoun Colin Davie, portfolio holder for economic development, environment, and planning
He later criticised the focus on long-term climate goals, specifically the UK’s net zero by 2050 target, arguing that immediate challenges must take priority.

He stated: “The government cannot keep on saying we have to spend billions of pounds on building pylons, more solar farms, and wind farms to combat climate change.

Climate change is here and now as far as the people of Lincolnshire are concerned. They should be putting in money today to help address some of these challenges on the ground.”

He also claimed that the Environment Agency (EA) currently has a £38 million shortfall in funding, with it expected to grow even larger after Monday’s events.

The Conservative councillor added: “It is quite clear to me, the Environment Agency is not funded in the way they need to be to deal with this emergency on the ground, not just in Lincolnshire but nationally.

“We know they have a £38 million shortfall just in terms of funding to repair their assets after Storms Babet and Henk.

“I suspect there will be an even bigger bill after yesterday.

“My residents and the people of Lincolnshire deserve better from this government and this is an issue they now control, they are the decision-makers and they need to make some damn decisions.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs outlined plans to reassess the funding formula for flood defences.

A consultation is expected this year to ensure flood defence funding delivers the greatest impact and addresses the challenges faced by businesses and rural and coastal communities.

