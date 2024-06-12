Clock repairs delayed due to "pigeon infestation"

The clock on the Yorkshire Trading building. Photo: Ian Burton

​One of the town’s clocks has stopped working for several weeks due to a feathered invasion.

​The clock on top of the Yorkshire Trading building near the market place in Louth has not told the correct time for a number of weeks, and East Lindsey District Council has confirmed that the clock has a fault in the chime mechanism.

However, work with contractors to mend the fault has been delayed due to a pigeon infestation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for the council has said that the pigeons have now been cleared, but there is an amount of decontamination works needed first before the work to the chime can take place.