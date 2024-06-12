Clock repairs delayed due to "pigeon infestation"
One of the town’s clocks has stopped working for several weeks due to a feathered invasion.
The clock on top of the Yorkshire Trading building near the market place in Louth has not told the correct time for a number of weeks, and East Lindsey District Council has confirmed that the clock has a fault in the chime mechanism.
However, work with contractors to mend the fault has been delayed due to a pigeon infestation.
A spokesman for the council has said that the pigeons have now been cleared, but there is an amount of decontamination works needed first before the work to the chime can take place.
The spokesman added that the contractor is likely to complete the works over the next few weeks.