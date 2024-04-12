Clock Tower confirmed as location for Remembrance poppy display in Skegness

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The local Royal British Legion branch launched an appeal earlier this month for everyone to start knitting or creating waterproof poppies to make a stunning display in the town centre – but at the time were unable to confirm the location.

However, Louise Clarkson, secretary of the Skegness branch, is now able to share the exciting news.

"We always hoped to be able to use the Clock Tower and have been waiting for confirmation from East Lindsey District Council,” she said.

"It is fantastic news but until we got the OK I hadn’t really taken in how big an area it is.

“It now means that instead of needing hundreds of poppies we need thousands!”

The branch already has a number of groups and people around the area busy creating poppies, including Skegness Grammar School students and St Clement’s ladies. Youngsters staying at Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre are also painting stones.

Remembrance events held on and around November 11 have always been important dates on the calendar in Skegness, with a parade attracting hundreds of veterans, local groups, organisations, cadets and schools, as well as civic guests and councillors.

Louise said: “It’s important we continue to remember our veterans but it isn’t just about World War 1 and the Second World War.

"Many of us today have lost loved ones in conflict or know someone who continues to serve.

"This year we want to do something special for them, though.

"We are hoping to have a community project where members of the public make poppies for us.”

A collection box for completed poppies has already been placed in the Hildreds Centre in Skegness. They can also be dropped at M Richards Family Funeral Service in Lincoln Road, the RBL headquarters at the New Park Club in Scarbrough Avenue and the Ex-Servicemen’s Club on seafront.

They can also been dropped off at Squire Furnishings on Lumley Road, Hean ‘n’ Light Centre in High Street, Coffee Owl in High Street, The Village Church Farm and Lite