Closure of St Lawrence Street postponed again

​The closure of a narrow Horncastle street has been postponed again.

​At Horncastle Town Council’s annual meeting on Tuesday May 14, it was announced that the closure of St Lawrence Street is set to be postponed again, until possibly the autumn, due to concerns by the Post Office on the corner of St Lawrence Street and Market Place that the closure would have an impact on deliveries.

The potential closure of the narrow street to vehicles due to the narrow footpath and road carriageway has been ongoing for several years, with public opinion well and truly divided on the topic and several businesses on the street speaking out against it.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Co-op, which operates the Post Office said: “We run a number of outlets in Horncastle and are keen for the town to be a vibrant, busy and successful shopping and leisure destination.

“The plan for St Lawrence Street in its current form would create some difficulties for our post office due to the number and nature of deliveries it receives. We’re keen to talk to the county council and town council about how such concerns could be resolved.”

During the meeting, vic chairman Coun Mike Beecham said that objections from locals had caused a “sticking point” in the plans to close the street to vehicles, and the closure was having to be discussed again.

"We want to see it happen,” Coun Beecham said.

A Lincolnshire County Council spokesperson said: "We are currently in discussion with the Post Office about the plans as part of the natural process all Traffic Regulation Orders of this type usually go through.