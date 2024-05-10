Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​More than 250 bags of donations were collected for charities including Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity and The Air Ambulance Service thanks to National Highways.

​National Highways and members of its supply chain have been clearing out their wardrobes and donating clothing to sell in the charities’ shops or recycle to fund their life-saving work.

Joe Harper, Corporate Partnerships manager for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, said: “National Highways and its teams have done a fantastic job of collecting donations, and the sale of these items not only helps Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance to be by the side of even more patients, but also people living in our communities who rely on our Charity Shops to support them during the continued cost-of-living crisis, benefit also.

“Thank you so much to everyone who supports this initiative.”

James Bird, National Highways Customer Services manager for the Midlands, said: “We are always pleased to help the air ambulance charities because of the vital work they do to save lives.

“Many of our front line staff, including our supply chain colleagues, see the difference they make at very close quarters and value them immensely.

“The amount of items that have been donated over recent weeks is testament to that and it’s been great to see everyone come together for this amazing cause.”

Liz Kelly, Reuse Business Support manager for The Air Ambulance Service, said: “On behalf of the charity I would like to say a big thank you to everyone involved for their kind donations.

“Support just like this helps to keep our helicopters flying and our lifesaving missions possible.”