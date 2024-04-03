Clowns, showgirls and 'dangerous feats' set for circus in Lincolnshire from tonight

Circus Mondao.

Roll up, roll up, Circus Mondao hits the Boston area tonight - promising to offer a ‘spectacular’ show in a traditional ‘big top’.

The circus will run from today (Wednesday) at 5pm and 7.30pm, until Sunday – featuring artists from all around the world.

A spokesperson for the circus said: “This is a show that will blow your mind with spectacular dangerous feats, funny clown, showgirls, ponies, and talented artists – too many to mention.

“This is a traditional circus with the unique atmosphere that can only be felt in Mondao’s traditional big top .We keep to circus traditions, but also move with the times of amazing technical lighting affects, music and production. “This is a show not to be missed - and not to be confused with others.”

The circus will feature Chile’s award-winning funny clown Kikin, Miss Madalane’s Polka Dot Ponies on parade, and Trio Tanger – a hand balancing trio from Morocco, among others.

The spokesperson continued: “This year we feature one of the most daring acts to ever be featured at Circus Mondao , this is an act not for the faint hearted Cinzia and Ronaldo will have you on the edge of your seat.

“[There will be] aerial artistry presented by our youngest member of the Circus Mondao family, Miss Maria at only 12 years of age, performing above the circus ring.

“Fast and furious on the giant Space Wheel [will be] Luis and Rondaldo.”

The circus also has something called ‘Capillary Suspension’ – but remain tight-lipped about what it entails.

The circus is located between Boston and Swineshead, in a field off South Street, near to the Bicker Bar Roundabout, PE20 3AL.

It runs from today (Wednesday) at 5pm and 7.30pm, until Sunday at 2pm.

The times and dates are as follows: Wednesday, April 3 (today) to Friday, April 5, at 5pm and 7.30pm each night; Saturday, April 6, at 2pm and 5pm, and Sunday, April 7, at 2pm only.