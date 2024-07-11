​​Coast volunteers needed to keep our coast safe

A National Coastwatch Institution volunteer keeps watch on the Mablethorpe coast.

​Volunteers are needed to help keep the coastline along Mablethorpe safe.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Known as ‘Eyes Along The Coast’, the National Coastwatch Institution (NCI) was founded in 1994 and is a registered charity supported financially by public donations, with 60 stations around the coastline of England and Wales and 2,700 volunteer watch-keepers.

Their station in Mablethorpe, located off Quebec Road, is open 365 days a year and is manned by fully trained watch-keepers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NCI watch-keepers provide the eyes and ears along the coast, monitoring radio channels, plotting vessels in the water, and keeping a watch over the beach, alerting the HM Coastguard when spotting people in difficulty, who direct the appropriate rescue services to the casualty.

As part of HM Coastguard’s Search And Rescue organisation, the NCI work closely with other agencies such as the RNLI, Coastguard Rescue Team, Lifeguards, Lincolnshire Police and more to educate the public on water safety.

As part of volunteer’s training, visits are arranged to Humber Coastguard HQ at Bridlington, the RNLI stations at Mablethorpe and Skegness, and the Coastguard rescue helicopter at Humberside Airport.

The NCI is in need of more volunteers to cover Mablethorpe and the surrounding areas of the coast, including Sutton on Sea and Alford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No experience is necessary, and anyone who would be interested in volunteering is invited to attend ‘no obligation taster’ visit to the station where watch-keepers will explain all you need to know.

To find out more, call NCI Recruitment Officer Bill Gilsenan on 07732122497.