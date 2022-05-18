Before and after images of the makeover at a busy lay-by on the A158 at Burgh-le-Marsh.

The lay-by at Burgh le Marsh on the A158 was in a seriously deteriorated condition because it is so popular as a stop-off point for many thousands of road users travelling to-and-from Skegness every year.

However, LCC highways officers and roads planners have worked closely with roads partners and collaborators to get the job done before the summer season, taking advantage of machinery, materials and works crews in the right place at extremely short notice.

Originally, the options for the lay-by were to either fill every individual pothole or strip back and replace the entire section’s surface.

Last week, the tiny window opened-up in the schedule for other work plans allowing for the latter option to be taken.

The public were warned the urgent resurfacing works would mean some disruption for road users on Friday, May 13, and works crew and machinery were planned, materials were delivered on Saturday morning and the entire job was completed later that day.

Karen Cassar, assistant director of highways for LCC said: “This is a great example of how hard we are trying to get jobs completed as quickly as possible without sacrificing the quality of the work.

“When the opportunity presented itself for us to get this lay-by repaired, we jumped at the chance. Getting this done so quickly has meant that we have not only made this busy lay-by a prime place for road users to use this summer, but we have also taken this job off future schedule.

“That means that we can now fit another job into the original schedule that was in place for later in the year.

“I want to thank everyone involved in making this happen. Working collaboratively in this way is something we always do when we can and the results speak for themselves.