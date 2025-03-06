Coast’s multi-million pound investment  ‘will bring long-lasting benefits’

The Station Leisure and Learning Centre in Mablethorpe. Photo Magna Vitae

A multi-milion pound investment along the Lincolnshire coast will bring long-lasting benefits to local residents and visitors alike.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Exciting ambitions for the area have been highlighted in the latest annual reports from the Connected Coast Board, which is spearheading the projects.

Progress has been given on a number of transformational projects in the area which are being made possible by a total of around £76.8M in Towns Fund and match funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mablethorpe and Skegness annual reports detail some of the significant achievements of the last year which includes the opening of the new Station Leisure and Learning Centre in Mablethorpe. This is the first Towns Fund project completed in the town and has brought a four-lane swimming pool, cutting edge fitness equipment, and an outdoor play area to Mablethorpe.

Connected Coast’s Towns Fund project building a new Skegness Learning Campus, Wainfleet Road, Skegness.

In addition, the reports also highlight projects already underway, including the Skegness Learning Campus - which is the flagship Towns Fund project for the resort that began on site in April 2024. The state-of-the-art campus is set to be an economic game changer for the area and will offer a wide variety of education courses to meet the needs of Skegness and its surrounding communities.

Some of the other milestones and updates from the last year which are outlined in the reports include:

 Work beginning on Cultural Skegness which will see the transformation of the historic Embassy Theatre;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

 Work getting underway to create a 25-hectare (62 acre) wetland nature reserve at Sandilands;

Connected Coast’s Towns Fund project creating two extensions at Magna Vitae’s Embassy Theatre, Grand Parade, Skegness.

 Improvements completed at the award-winning Tower Gardens in Skegness, culminating in a community planting day;

 Acis Group being named as the operator for the Campus for Future Living, and  Seaview Colonnade chosen by the public as the new name for the Colonnade development at Sutton-on-Sea.

The reports also look ahead to the coming year, with the conclusion of work on the Skegness Learning Campus, the Seaview Colonnade, the Embassy Theatre, and Skegness Interchange expected in the coming 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, the reports outline the further opportunity for Skegness through the £20M government funding confirmed for the town in the October budget. This funding will be delivered over ten years from 2026, and community engagement will take place in 2025 to shape the plan for this funding, building on consultation that took place in summer 2024.

The Campus for Future Living in Mablethorpe.

The annual reports are available to read online: Mablethorpe annual report and Skegness annual report They are also being shared at exhibition events taking place where people can find out more, meet the projects, and hear a presentation by Chair of Connected Coast Chris Baron.

The Mablethorpe exhibition event took place on Saturday, January 11, at the Station Leisure and Learning Centre and included tours of the centre and the nearby Campus for Future Living.

Meanwhile, the Skegness exhibition event is taking place from 1pm – 3pm on Friday, March 14, at The Storehouse. As well as displays for the projects, attendees will also be able to share their thoughts about how the new government funding could be invested in Skegness. Anyone wishing to attend can just drop in on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Baron, Chair, said: “The last year has brought significant progress across our projects for Mablethorpe and Skegness, and we are seeing real change happening on the ground.

“The work that is taking place now, and which is heading towards completion for many of our projects, will have a long-lasting and transformational impact for our area, for the people who live here and those who visit here.

“We have more milestones to look forward to in the coming months, and in the years ahead as the benefits for our communities of these projects are realised.”

Paul McCooey, Chair of Connected Coast’s Skegness sub-group said: “The Towns Fund investment and Town Deal projects will bring improvements to benefit the whole community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is fantastic to see works underway and progressing well across the town. The impact of the work that it is taking place now will be felt for many years to come.”

Prebendary Adrian Benjamin, Chair of Connected Coast’s Mablethorpe Sub-Group added: “Through the Towns Fund, The Colonnade and Pleasure Gardens is expected to complete in the next 12 months and we have the opportunity to realise Mablethorpe’s potential.

“It is fantastic to see the projects now delivering on the ground, such as with the brand new Station Leisure and Learning Centre, which is benefitting local people.”

East Lindsey District Council Leader Councillor Craig Leyland welcomed the reports. He commented: “Investment through the Towns Fund is important for growing the local economy in a transformational and sustainable way to ensure the benefits are long lasting for years to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I very much look forward to seeing these schemes progressed even more in 2025 to enhance the lives of local people who live and work here.

“Thank you to all our partners for supporting the council in delivering these projects.

“All these schemes will have a lasting impact on people’s lives for generations to come.”

You can read the annual reports by visiting https://connectedcoast.co.uk/: Mablethorpe annual report and Skegness

annual report