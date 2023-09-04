Coffee chain Starbucks could be coming to Gainsborough if plans get the go ahead

Coffee chain Starbucks could be coming to Gainsborough if plans for a new drive thru coffee shop are given the go ahead.

Newsholme Developments has submitted the planning application to West Lindsey District Council seeking full planning consent for the construction of a drive thru Starbucks coffee shop and an outline planning consent for a further drive thru restaurant on land off Somerby Way, Somerby Park, Gainsborough.

The Design and Access Statement says: “The coffee shop application includes for inside and outside seating areas, servery, toilets and back of house areas for food preparation, storage and staff, plus provision of a drive thru lane and car parking including accessible spaces, landscaping, and associated site works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The future drive thru restaurant application demonstrates the parking provision, access, height and floor area of the future development and seeks to secure this as part of the permission.

An artists impression of what the Starbucks Drive Thru might look like in Gainsborough

“Both aspects of this development are focused on providing facilities and services to the whole of Somerby Park and stimulate further inward investment.”

The application site at Somerby Park is located to the south of Thorndike Way, and to the west of Somerby Way.

The Design and Access Statement says: “Somerby Park provides serviced employment space in a prime employment area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The Park forms part of the Heapham Road employment area and is home to several major employers.

“The application site is currently vacant land which has had some protective bunding works done to restrict access to the site until development of the plot commences.

“The development of the site will bring new identity to a previously redundant land use, providing a new and vibrant frontage to the new Somerby Park development.

“This application will be a positive, high quality contribution to the local area and should be granted consent on design ground.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Transport Statement says: “The proposed development will be designed in accordance with policy objectives set out in national and local documentation.