Walking in Binbrook

Organised by the Binbrook Community Coffee Morning group– in association with East Lindsey’s TED services and Magna Vitae – the walk could not have gone better.

Although there were blue skies, there was a forecast for heavy rain, but that didn’t stop more than 20 walkers assemble in the village hall car park ready to stride out.

After a socially distanced group photo, they set off on a gentle stroll around the centre of the village.

Joining the walk was Marko Humphrey of Magna Vitae leading the way and Heather Wheeler of TED brining up the rear.

Locals helped them spot various landmarks along the route.

At the end of the ‘stroll’, everyone retired to The Plough to partake of refreshments laid on especially by the new landlady, Corrie, in the sunny beer garden.

Everyone agreed it was lovely being able to reconnect with other coffee morning attendees after so long apart.