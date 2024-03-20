Colleagues jump 15,000ft and walk ‘coast to coast’ for diamond year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three team members from LACE Housing, a non-profit making housing association specialising in homes for older people, are set to celebrate its diamond anniversary by undertaking a series of fundraising activities.

LACE colleagues Holly Rae and Tiffany Cooper will kick off the celebrations by setting off to take a 15,000ft leap to celebrate the diamond anniversary and raise vital funds for St Barnabas Hospice and Parkinson’s UK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holly will be completing the tandem skydive in memory of her nan, who was cared for at St Barnabas Hospice before she passed away in 2017, and Tiffany is jumping for Parkinson’s UK in honour of her dad who lives with the disease.

Nick Chambers with late wife, Karen

Nick Chambers, CEO of LACE Housing, will be taking on ‘Alfred Wainwright’s 192-mile Coast to Coast Walk’ across 10 days.

As well as walking for LACE’s anniversary, Nick will be walking in memory of his late wife, Karen, to raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity. Karen died just three months after being diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour at the age of 47.

Nick Chambers, CEO of LACE Housing, said:

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, we unexpectedly lost my wife Karen to a grade 4 glioblastoma multiforme brain tumour - an aggressive brain tumour, for which there is currently no cure.

LACE Diamond Anniversary

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In her memory, and to celebrate the wonderful achievement of 60 years of the Association, I’ll be completing a challenging 192 miles across just 10 days!

“The Brain Tumour Charity offers an abundance of support, advice and guidance with the aim of finding a cure. Any donation, large or small, will help make such a difference to people’s lives.

“I’d also like to thank my colleagues Holly and Tiffany, who are joining me in my fundraising efforts for our diamond anniversary. At LACE, we’re honoured to have such dedicated team members who really go above and beyond for not only our charitable organisation, but others too.”

Holly and Tiffany will be completing their skydive on 6th April, a few days before Nick sets off from St Bees in Cumbria on 10th April.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nick’s journey will take him through the mountains of the Lake District, the Pennine Uplands, Swaledale, The Cleveland Hills, Eskdale and the North Yorkshire Moors, walking an average of 18 miles each day.

Holly Rae, PA to CEO at LACE Housing, said:

“St Barnabas is an incredible cause and to think, this service is completely free! It’s a pleasure to be raising money for them.

“I wanted to do this not only in honour of my nan, but also to celebrate such a fantastic achievement for LACE for our diamond anniversary year.

“It’s a fantastic achievement for the Association and I’m very proud to be a part of our incredible team.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

As of 18th March 2024, the trio have raised over £3,800. To sponsor Holly, Tiffany or Nick, please visit their JustGiving pages to donate.