Collection in memory of Market Rasen’s late mayor

Tesco's Rachael Bell hands the cheque to Sister Judith Green

Lincoln Hospital ICU Department has received a donation of £250 in memory of Market Rasen’s late mayor, Coun John Matthews, from the town’s Tesco store and its customers.

John’s wife Jayne accompanied Tesco’s Rachael Bell to make the presentation on Saturday.

Rachael said: “The week of his passing we put collection buckets on all the tills to support the ICU unit and was pleased to be able to present the cheque to Sister Judith Green, who was very grateful to the store and its customers.”

Jayne Matthews said: “I have been overwhelmed by the community’s generosity and I hope the money helps save more lives.

“I can’t thank the ICU team enough for everything they did for John.”