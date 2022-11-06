Coun mrs Wendy Bowkett

The rising costs of fuel, food and other essentials are combining to put vulnerable households at greater risk of both immediate hardship and reduced opportunity and wellbeing. It’s also placing the most vulnerable within our health and care system at significant risk. And at a time when we are dealing with expected spikes in flu and Covid-19 infections.

The important thing to realise is there is support out there so seek help before getting into difficulties.

I recently attended a county summit led by Victoria Atkins MP looking into the cost-of-living challenges and was humbled to hear of community groups and charities already doing their bit to help those in need.

In fact, Lincolnshire councils, alongside groups like the Integrated Care Board, health and care providers, faith and community groups, charities and local businesses have come together to help support residents as we enter the winter months.

This partnership has set up a task force to review the potential impacts caused by the cost of living through the autumn/winter 2022 and to harness effort across all partners to help in supporting, where possible, the communities of Lincolnshire.

At the county council we have set up a cost-of-living support page highlighting the range of support available including the Household Support Fund, food programmes, help with childcare costs and financial support for carers. There are also links to district council webpages with their own lists of local support – see here: www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/costofliving

Through this partnership approach, look out for the latest support available for members of the community and there will be signposts to further help where needed.

Connect to Support Lincolnshire, which is an online information and advice library, community directory and marketplace for adults in Lincolnshire, will also be regularly updated with support for residents in the county. Go to https://lincolnshire.connecttosupport.org/

We know it will be a difficult autumn/winter for many. But we’ll make sure to continue to work together with partners and do all that we can to give residents the relevant and updated information and support they might need.

Councillor Wendy Bowkett

Executive Councillor for Adult Care & Public Health