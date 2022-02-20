Colourful fundraiser in aid of Lincolnshire hospice set to return

St Barnabas Hospice's Colour Dash fundraiser is set to return.

The event is a 5km, untimed fun run around Lincolnshire Showground, with participants being covered in coloured, environmentally friendly paint at each kilometre.

It is held by St Barnabas Hospice, which this year celebrates its 40th anniversary.

It is designed so supporters of the charity can have fun with their friends and family, with no pressure to run any or all of the route.

This year’s event will take place on Saturday, May 14. Early bird tickets are priced at £5 for children (under 16) and £15 for adults. They are available until the end of February.

To buy tickets, visit www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk/colourdash. To express an interest to be a stall holder, visit www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk/colourdash-interest