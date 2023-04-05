Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
6 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon had ‘no prior knowledge’ of husbands arrest
9 hours ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
9 hours ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
9 hours ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays
12 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list

Colourful 'spectrum' walks raise​s £130

More than a hundred pounds have been raised by colourful adults going for a stroll.

By Rachel Armitage
Published 6th Apr 2023, 00:00 BST
Alderson House residents and staff dressed in blue in the Colour Spectrum Challenge.Alderson House residents and staff dressed in blue in the Colour Spectrum Challenge.
Alderson House residents and staff dressed in blue in the Colour Spectrum Challenge.

​Alderson House in Theddlethorpe, which offers residential care for adults with mental health conditions, have been raising money by taking part in the Spectrum Colour Challenge to raise money for the National Autistic Society by going for a walk each day dressed in different colours – and battling the inclement spring weather conditions – and the residents raised £130.

​Alderson House spokesman Lisa Burridge said: “The weather was really changeable, but each resident got up every morning and joined in and did it, come rain or shine.”

The next fundraiser for the residents will be the May Day Mile a day for the RNLI, which will see the residents walking for a mile each day.

RNLI