On Friday it was a year since the lives of many Ukrainians were turned upside down by the brutal Russian invasion of their country. I want to take this opportunity to thank all those people in the county who have given Ukrainian refugees a welcoming and safe temporary home during the past year. You have really stepped up to the plate for so many people who have lost their homes.

Coun Wendy Bowkett, LCC Executive Councillor for Adult Care & Public Health

As the war enters its second year it’s important that as a country we continue to stand together with Ukraine. Lincolnshire is proud to have welcomed more than 1,200 Ukrainians since the launch of the Homes for Ukraine scheme in March 2022. The Lincolnshire Resettlement Partnership, made up of Lincolnshire councils and a range of public sector agencies and charitable organisations all working together, has been supporting local communities to offer people from Ukraine the warmest possible welcome into the county.

And of course, we’ll continue to ensure Ukrainian arrivals or their host families can access the Wellbeing Lincs service to provide the advice and support they need, as well as statutory services such as healthcare, education, benefits and council services.

We are still looking for new hosts to step forward, particularly those who are able to match with Ukrainians already settled in the county. Potential hosts need to be able to offer accommodation for a minimum of six months and those who are successfully matched to Ukrainian guests are offered a £350 per month ‘thank you’ payment (rising to £500 once the guest has been in the country for 12 months). If you think you could commit to hosting, please complete the expression of interest form at https://bit.ly/HfULincsEOIForm

The Government’s Homes for Ukraine ‘Sponsor Guidance’, outlines important information and things to think about before signing up to the scheme.

Also this month I would like to give a warning to be careful against being scammed by fraudsters. Only recently, a resident has informed me of being scammed online.

Fraud by telephone is a common tactic, with scammers pretending to be from reputable companies or organisations, such as the police. Often using high-pressure techniques, their aim is to get you to reveal personal information, like bank details, or to send money.

