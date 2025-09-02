Column: It is time to get into the kitchen and worship the harvest

Cook. Yes cook. It is almost autumn. It is time to come back indoors. It is time to get into the kitchen and worship the harvest. It is time to make a great stew or a scrumptious soup.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This autumn I will continue all my outdoor pursuits. This is summed up in one word. Walk.

I do a lot of walking. I love to walk. About seven thousand steps at a time. I love it. Now that it is autumn I’ve got my parka out and there is nothing stopping me. But then I must come back indoors. And this is when I have resolved to cook more. From scratch. I’m getting quite good at it. Practise helps and confidence. Yes confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Good cooking requires bravery. I have to believe in myself and that I have the ability to create a good dish.

Guest columnist Kate Hull Rodgers writes on the subject of mental wellbeing.

Food is so important to measure our mental illness. Too many of us are living off of Ultra Processed Food. This includes microwave meals, and instant instant instant anything. If it is instant then somebody has done something to it to clear out any nutrients and good things for your gut.

I learned – the hard way – just how much my mood is affected by what I eat. My body tells me what it needs.

But I have had to learn to listen. I used to eat a lot of ping meals. Ping goes the microwave. And soon I’d be eating chemicals that caused my mood to be low, even sparked my psychosis. Over time I was able to get off of the instant stuff and I learned to cook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m still only a rookie, but I always make my meals from scratch.

"I’m still only a rookie, but I always make my meals from scratch."

Now back to the autumn. I find that the season around the harvest gives us the best opportunity to cook. The vegetables that come ripe at this time are the most plentiful to make stews and soups.

Yum, yum. So kick off your sandals, pull on your slippers and get in front of that stove. And oven. It’s a great season for Sunday roast and Yorkshire pudding and gravy and mashed potato and all sorts of heavy foods. After the summer, I love heavy foods.

Back to listening to your body… Your body sends many signals regarding which foods that it wants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beware of sugar addiction, your body may call for the sweet stuff but this is a call you must ignore and over time the need for sugar will fall away. This is great when it happens.

Listen to the desire for greens. I reckon if it is green food it is good for you. But how about potatoes, sweet potatoes, swede, squash, peppers, carrots, onions, broccoli, sprouts, cauliflower, aubergene.

If you like to cook from a recipe there are a million online. If you like a book then the library has a healthy row of recipe books. And if you are clever enough to be able to cook from scratch – well

what is stopping you.

Autumn is the time to cook. That’s all I reckon. I can hardly wait to taste it.