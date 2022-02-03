COLUMN: 'Your support has been vital in biggest health crisis we have had to face'

Wendy Bowkett - Lincolnshire County Council's Executive Councillor for Adult Care and Public Health.

"I’d like to take the opportunity to introduce myself as I’ll be appearing as a regular columnist in the newspaper. I represent the Wainfleet and Spilsby ward on Lincolnshire County Council, having been elected in May 2017. After being re-elected last May, I was appointed Executive Councillor for Adult Care and Public Health. I am also a district and town councillor for Wainfleet.

"Adult Care and Public Health are of course two hugely important areas of the county council’s work and I’m honoured to have been given Executive responsibility in addition to representing local residents in the Wainfleet and Spilsby areas.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"From a Public Health point of view it’s looking a lot brighter as Covid restrictions are lifted and life returns to something like normal – though I doubt very much that we will return to what life was like before Covid. Big thanks to you all for your understanding, support and patience over the past few years in the face of the biggest health crisis we’ve had to face.

"But remember, Covid hasn’t gone away and the Omicron variant can still be an unpleasant illness for some more vulnerable people. If you are eligible, don’t hesitate to get vaccinated or take the booster jabs. And if you have symptoms then get tested and self-isolate if you catch the virus – don’t put others at risk and let’s keep infections down. Hands, face, space and fresh air guidance is all good practice.

"Adult Care is of course a hot topic at the moment as the Government’s social care reforms loom large. With a growing elderly population and more demands put on our services, it’s important we make every penny count. We’ll be embracing even closer integrated care with our health and district partners, with a focus on improving housing choices, digital technology to support people in their own homes, accessing healthy activities, keeping them independent and preventing them from falling ill.

"Our home care providers around the county continue to provide an essential service for many people, supporting them to stay in their own homes so that they don’t fall ill and need alternative care. And where people do need specialist care we work closely with our care and residential homes, as well as with health and district partners to ensure people get the support they need.

"Specific initiatives like the Falls Response Service provide vital support for many older residents who might find themselves stranded and waiting for help from a fall. It involves LIVES First Responders who attend adults who fall. It's already shown to have a significant impact on reducing hospital admissions, with just under half of patients avoiding a trip to the hospital as a result of being assessed and treated.

"Together with our health colleagues, we've committed to put £273,000 per year into the new Falls Response Unit up to March 2024. And we’ll be working with partners to develop a two-year pilot ‘Strength and Balance Programme’ to support falls prevention in Lincolnshire. It will prevent people from falling in the first place and keep them out of hospital, reducing the possibility of needing even further, more permanent support.