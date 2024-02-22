Artist's impression of bandstand after community planting day.

Skegness Town Council are delivering a project to make improvements to the ‘historically significant area’ of the gardens including central pathways, the pond and casade, as well as providing sensory planting and equipment around the bandstand.

This is one of 13 projects included in £48 million worth of Town Deals linking Mablethorpe and Skegness. The restoration of the gardens is funded by the Connected Coast Board and is part of the Heritage Lincolnshire Town Centre Transformation.

Works are being carried out by GF Tomlinsons. Designs have been created by Influence

So far the deteriorating old central paths have been broken up and taken away and the pond has been emptied and the silt removed.

Work on Phase 1 of the Tower Gardens Masterplan is now underway and includes refurbishing the pond and paths and install some sensory play.

Town clerk Steve Larner commented: “The rain has not been helping but the project is still expected to finish before Easter.”

To help achieve this, a Community Planting Day is taking place on Tuesday, March 26, from 11,30am until 1:30pm

Planting will take place around the bandstand and plants will be provided. Mr Larner added: “We hope groups and individuals get involved to make this public space special and welcoming to all.”