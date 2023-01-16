Come and ‘meat’ butcher Ash at new Horncastle premises

After a hugely successful first year of business, Horncastle’s “busy butcher” has expanded into a brand new premises.

From left: Kate Brumby, Ash Brumby, Charlotte Wisby and Liam Tommon. Photos: John Aron Photography

Ashley Brumby, aka The Busy Butcher, has seen in 2023 by opening his new butchers and farm shop on 27 High Street in town – a year after taking on the business just down the road at number 16.

The previous location at 16 High Street had special significance for Ashley, as he worked at the previous business, R S Wisby Butchers, from the age of 15 and worked at butchers stores across the county before taking over the building and setting up on his own in January 2022.

Ashley said: “We’re chuffed with our new premises – now we just want to get out there who we are and what we do, and want people who haven’t been before to come and see what we do.”

Ash Brumby of the Busy Butcher.

Ashley said his business offers not only the traditional cuts of meat, but also a modern twist on butchery too:

"We’re not moving away from the traditional butchers, we offer all those services, but we’re also moving into offering modern and special meats such as barbecue meat, fresh vegetables and offer freshly made ready meals,” he said.

The Busy Butcher’s deli offers a huge range of local produce, including unusual condiments, sauces and snacks including crisps and pork scratchings, as well as honey and eggs which are also sourced locally.

"We really want to offer more unusual items that you wouldn’t find in a normal super market,” Ashley said, “But we also offer staple items such as flour and pasta – soon we want to be able to offer everything people need in their weekly shop but it’s all local produce.

A selection of meats at the c.

"We try to keep it local as much as possible as we want to support local businesses, all of our meat is locally sourced from Hemingby so if people want something local or special, they can come to us.”

Ashely said the Busy Butcher is always on the hunt for small local businesses like themselves to support by stocking their products in his shop:

"We’re trying to support all things local, and if there’s people out there making home-made things and want to give it a go working with us in the farm shop, they can get in touch,” he said.

Local businesses who would be interested in contacting Ashley can call 07507 518907 or email [email protected]