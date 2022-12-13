Come and see Dick Whittington and his cat!

It’s pantomime season again – oh yes it is! – and Horncastle Theatre Company are already deep into preparations for this winter’s offering.

Horncastle Theatre Company's pantomime Dick Whittington.

This year’s pantomime from the town’s thespians, Dick Whittington, is described as very much a team effort by the company – with a full production team in charge.

The panto tells the old story of Dick Whittington – the thrice Lord Mayor of Horncastle – and how he is helped on his way by a magical feline – but with an ingenious twist on the tale we all know and love.

Director Dominic Hinkin said: “We have set out to make it a true, traditional family pantomime, so it will be very familiar to our regular audiences, but also very accessible for anyone who hasn’t been to one of our pantos before!

“There’s loads of audience participation, a mix of traditional and up to date music, songs, dances, and a hilarious slapstick baking scene.

“We’re also sparing no expense on creating another spectacular set to match last year’s Red Riding Hood.”

Dick Whittington will be performed at the Lion Theatre from Thursday January 26 to Sunday January 29, then from Wednesday February 1 to Saturday February 4 at 7.30pm – with matinees on both Saturdays and Sunday 29 at 3pm.

Tickets are £8.