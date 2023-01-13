Come and see Dick Whittington and his cat!

With just days to go until this year’s festive production hits the stage in Horncastle, this is your last call to get your tickets before they sell out.

Horncastle Theatre Company's pantomime Dick Whittington.

Horncastle Theatre Company’s 2023 pantomime, Dick Whittington, tells the old story of Dick Whittington, the thrice Lord Mayor of Horncastle – and how he is helped on his way by a magical feline – but with a twist on the classic tale.

Director Dominic Hinkin said: “We have set out to make it a true, traditional family pantomime, so it will be very familiar to our regular audiences, but also very accessible for anyone who hasn’t been to one of our pantos before!

“There’s loads of audience participation, a mix of traditional and up to date music, songs, dances, and a hilarious slapstick baking scene.

Rehearsals for Dick Whittington.

“We’re also sparing no expense on creating another spectacular set to match last year’s Red Riding Hood.”

The team at the theatre have been working hard to create the panto’s impressive sets, and Horncastle Theatre Company are urging everyone to come and support their show.

Dick Whittington will be performed at the Lion Theatre from Thursday January 26 to Sunday January 29, then from Wednesday February 1 to Saturday February 4 at 7.30pm – with matinees on both Saturdays and Sunday 29 at 3pm.