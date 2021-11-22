Come dine with us at FREE Big Christmas Feasts in Wainfleet and Spilsby

Free community meals are being hosted at Wainfleet Methodist Church and the Storehouse in Skegness on Wednesday, December 15.

Free Christmas lunches are being held in Wainfleet and Skegness on Wednesday, December 15 - and we would like to hear from members of the community who would like to join us.

For many, this Christmas will be an extra special time as last year they were forced to stay home because they were isolating because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But we know there are still members of the community unable to share festivities with their loved one who will be facing a lonely Christmas and we want to change this.

The free three-course Big Christmas Feasts followed by mince pies and tea and coffee are being held at two locations within our readership area - Wainfleet Methodist Church and the Storehouse Church in Skegness - on Wednesday, December 15.

We would especially like to welcome the area's senior citizens and people who might be lonely at Christmas to our events which thanks to our amazing partners and volunteers promise to be truly festive occasions.

This year, the events are being held in partnership with the charity Buckingham Emergency Food, Wainfleet Methodist Church, the Storehouse Church, Skegness Rotary Club and local businesses and supermarkets.

It is the ninth year that our newspaper group, jpimedia, has been involved in providing Christmas lunches to the elderly and vulnerable across Lincolnshire.

The four-day distribution of meals from Buckingham Emergency Foods will begin at Roudham Farm near Thetford on Monday, December 13. The generosity of thousands of donors in the Eastern region will provide those in greatest need with 12,000 festive meals and 100,000 healthy, warming meals during the bleak winter months.

In addition, 96 charities, based in the region, will collect food from Roudham Farm.

Many tonnes of food donated by the farming community will be supplemented by 2.5 tonnes of turkey, 1000 kg of bacon,13,000 sausages, 17,000 eggs, 9,000 servings of Christmas pudding, and 5 tonnes of sugar collected by over 50 Norfolk schools.

The meals heading for Skegness and Wainfleet will arrive in Lincolnshire on Monday, December 13.

Drivers from Skegness Rotary Club have kindly agreed to collect the food from the lorry depot near Boston and drop it off at the Methodist Church in Wainfleet and the Storehouse in Skegness ready for the volunteers to prep it on the Tuesday and transform their locations for truly festive and welcoming Christmas celebrations on the Wednesday.

A real Christmas tree donated by Bell's of Benington is already heading for Wainfleet Methodist Church in time for the town's Christmas Tree Festival this weekend and visitors can enjoy seeing it in the hall throughout December as well as on the day of the meal.

On the 15th, our bands of amazing volunteers will welcome guests to the meals at both locations at 1pm. The meals will be followed by festive entertainment.

If you would like to go along or can help on the day with serving meals or entertainment, please call Chrissie Redford at the Skegness Standard on 07774326173 or email christina.redford@jpimedia.co.uk.