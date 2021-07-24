'Come on down' invitation as dance and cheer academy in Skegness opens doors to public

Lisa Jay Stage Institute will be giving demonstrations this weekend.

Skegness Cheer and Dance Academy will be presenting dance demonstrations and cheer drills at their new premises tomorrow (Sunday) and inviting new members to join.

The opening day is a celebration after a year of uncertainty due to the pandemic.

The partnership that is now Skegness Cheer and Dance Academy began two years ago when Lisa Jay, Principal of The Stage Institute and Emily Chapman of East Coast Warriors met by coincidence when both had a private viewing of the premises in Victoria Road.

Both were looking for a venue which they could develop for children and young adults to receive expert classes in a safe, fun and stimulating environment.

It was then that they chose to share a building and the costs, deciding to dedicate set nights and alternate Sundays to their individual businesses.

"The premise which is now The Skegness Cheer and Dance Academy is a far cry from what it looked like two years ago," said Lisa.

"The unit was an empty shell and with the support and love of lots of local trades people, parents and teachers, together we built our new home."

There are two studios - one fitted with a sprung floor to enhances the gymnastic and acrobatic skills of the dancers, required for the many virtual Freestyle competitions the crew have entered throughout lockdown.

The bigger studio is also used by the Cheer athletes as they perfect their drills and routines, using the full height as they work through their aerial stunts. They have also taken part in many competitions both virtually and most recently a live Competition in Bournemouth.

The premises also boasts a second more intimate sized studio, a waiting area, toilets, a small kitchen area and a wardrobe for the professional costumes.

"Emily and I are so proud of what we have achieved. Sadly though like so many, in March 2020 we had to stop teaching and put all our fundraising and continuing building works on hold," said Lisa.

"Our original grand opening date was set for May 2020."

The Lisa Jay Stage Institute was established in 2008 and has evolved so much over that time. The Teaching staff are Entertainment industry professionals and/or Qualified with the IDTA in both Theatre and Freestyle Branch. Lisa Jay also holds a Royal Ballet Status qualification by mutual consent and a level 2 Cheerleading qualification with The United Kingdom Cheerleading Association.

The school also offers musical theatre, singing and drama classes.

Children can start in chaperoned classes from 15 months or when walking, right up to adult classes.

Further details can be found on the Lisa Jay Stage Institute Facebook page or by calling an LJSI Team Member on 07909 928942. Now restrictions are lifted, they are able to take on new members.

The East Coast Warriors are an All Star Cheer team based in Skegness since 2019, originally formed in Wainfleet in 2015. All Star Cheer takes the best of Gymnastics, combined with circus style tricks and a little bit of dance producing a 2min 30sec routine which East Coast Warriors then use to compete at competitions, regionally and nationally. No experience is needed.

There are teams for beginners through to advanced level teams, which are suitable for all ages from three years to adult. For more information contact Emily on 07708974343 or email [email protected]

*The open day is Sunday, July 25, is from 12noon - 2pm. Mayor of Skegness Coun Trevor Burnham will cut the ceremonial ribbon at 12.15pm ahead of the demonstrations.

12noon - Gates open to the general public as 'FUSION' a local talented band play an acoustic musical set to welcome everyone. Band leader Ashley Walker.

All stalls open

12.15pm - Mayor of Skegness Coun Trevor Burnham cuts the ribbon and declare the premises open.

12.40pm - The Lisa Jay Stage Institute performs inside with spectators watch from the viewing area.

1pm - FUSION play their second acoustic set

1.30pm - East Coast Warriors demonstrate some drills inside whilst spectators watch from the viewing area

1.50pm - All dancers and athletes come together to wish one another luck and celebrate the opening