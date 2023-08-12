Come on England! Skegness' Lionesses of the future get behind their girls

The girls of Skegness Town JFC will be watching the match in the club lounge after training.
England need all the support they can muster after surviving a major scare against Nigeria in the last-16.
Sarina Wiegman’s side are also without star forward Lauren James, who has been suspended for the quarter-final after the 21-year-old stamped on the back of Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie.
Hopefully the Swifts girls’ teams will also be cheering the Lionesses on after their roar on the Skegness Standard certainly seemed to have a lucky touch.
England vs Colombia (11:30, Sydney) is being screened on at venues around Skegness, including the White Horse, and on ITV 1