Visitors to Skegness can now take a boat trip through history following reopening of the town’s historic waterway.

Operating from the Miniport opposite Skegness Aquarium, the big boat is back in service for the first time since the pandemic.

This week it took its first customers on trips running alongside many of the foreshore’s attractions – and Lincolnshire World hopped on board to see the sights.

The waterway opened in 1952 on land owned by the Earl of Scarbrough. Once lovingly tendered and lush with shrubs the route still holds historic charm passing under bridges and past rockery gardens.

Captain Rafal Jurek ready to take you on a trip on Skegness Waterway.

We joined the captain Rafal Jurek and Theo Griffiths, of Teen Spirit – who own the waterway ride, ajacent Atlantis golf course and Skegness Aquarium , as well as Tower Cinema – for the trip.

"It is a great way to see some of the sights around Skegness,” said Theo. “A lot of work has gone into getting the river ready for trips.

"The boat also needed some attention because it has been in storage for some time.

"Keeping the river clean of litter is a daily task.”

Boat trips go from the Miniport opposite Skegness Aquarium. As well as the big boat there are 18 small boats for hire on the waterway. It is hoped a second big boat will be running later in the summer. At the moment they turn at the island near the Premier Inn but it is planned to open up the Wayerway to go as far as Natureland.

To book tickets, visit skegness-aquarium.uk/