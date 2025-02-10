Comeback appeal  launched for children’s holiday centre in Skegness

A comeback appeal has been launched for the Derbyshire Children's Holiday Centre.

A Comeback appeal has been launched following the devasting news a charity-run holiday centre in Skegness has had to pause its breaks for disadvantaged children due to lack of funds.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre had been providing five-day breaks for children who might not otherwise get a holiday for 133 years.

It’s an achievement that was celebrated in the presence of Princess Anne on its 125th anniversary in 2016 – and the work of the charity has been grown to be firmly at the heart of the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Centre manager Ali Byerley said she was heartbroken to deliver the news. “I’ve been here for 20 years and I really thought the centre would go on forever.

Children enjoying their Christmas break at the Derbyshire Children's Holiday Centre in Skegness.

"Now it’s just an empty house full of empty rooms."

The centre last burst into life at Christmas when 15 children enjoyed meals out, a visit by Santa, gifts and a traditional festive dinner.

Until the breaks were paused, the rest of the year they would be held from March until October.

Cost of living and maintenance of the building have been attributed to the difficult decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was offered redundancy but decided to stay on here to support the Comeback appeal to re-open in 2026,” Ali said.

"As well as support for the appeal, anyone who can help us with some maintenance jobs would be welcome.”

The official statement announcing the news reads:

“We would like to let our loyal supporters know that we have taken the decision to pause holidays at our centre in 2025, with the aim of coming back bigger and stronger in 2026.

“Rising costs have been no secret and last year we publicised the fact that our charity has been hit by these which have made things harder for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've decided to pause holidays at the centre this year so we can undertake a thorough review of our charity with the aim of creating a strong foundation to meet the needs of less fortunate children from next year and beyond.

“We are so very grateful to all our loyal supporters, trustees, volunteers and fundraisers for everything they do to keep us going. The smiles on the faces of children we help say it all.

“Lots of fundraising is already being planned so we can achieve everything we want as a charity in the years to come.”

You can also boost the Comeback appeal while you shop by visiting the EasyFundraising page at https://www.easyfundraising.org.uk/.../derbyshire.../