The manager of the Embassy Theatre has spoken of how his team acted with ‘some aplomb’ when comedian Joe Pasquale impaled himself on a moose’s antlers in Skegness.

Joe Pasquale was appearing on stage at the Embassy Theatre in his The New Normal - 40 Years Of Cack! tour.

Joe was appearing iat the Embassy Theatre on his The New Normal - 40 Years Of Cack! tour on Saturday, July 29, when the incident happened.

He was rushed to Skegness Hospital where he received seven stitches.

"I've got a great big hole in the back of my leg, but if I'd gone straight down on my belly I'd be dead," Joe told Kate Thornton on the White Wine Question Time podcast

Joes’s tour featured some of his favourite things and the gag was to put antlers on his head and go 'I put too much mousse on me hair'.

He said on the podcast: “”I nearly killed myself, I nearly died. I really did. That close.

"In the act I have a great big pair of moose antlers and they're huge things – they've got like these huge prongs sticking on. And the gag is I have to put them on my head and I go 'I put too much mousse on me hair'. But at the end of the act the curtains came down and all my props are strewn all over the stage and they bring the lights down obviously. And I'm starting to put all my props away and I literally trip over my moose head. And it was in slow motion.

"My moose head's on the floor all sticking up and I'm starting to go down – I'm falling on to the moose head," he explained. "I was going to impale myself on eight moose points right in my belly. Seriously, I was going to die."

However, “nimble” for a 62-year-old, he said he managed to push himself over and save himself.

“So I had one leg on the ground, the other one's hanging out there to the right hand side, and I managed to push myself over. My torso went over the top of the moose head," he recalled.

"It was like Tom Cruise in the new Mission Impossible film. I actually twisted round on to my back as well – all in a split second. It was all in a split second. And as I came down on the moose's head, on its prongs, it only got me in the back of the leg. It really hurt, but I thought 'that's ok'.

"I went to see my tour manager who's doing the sound. I went 'Lee, I think I've hurt my leg, will you have a look at it?' He went 'yeah, what have you done?' I said 'I've just fallen over and landed on my moose head'. He laughed. I pulled my trousers down to show him and he nearly went white, he nearly fainted. He went 'Oh my god, you need a medic'.”

The theatre's assistant manager Brendan Bugg commented he is pleased to report Joe is doing fine. He said: "Our team handled this with some aplomb and thankfully everything was dealt with efficiently.