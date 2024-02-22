Ryan Mould is appearing at the Embassy Theatre in Skegness on March 7.

The Embassy Theatre has joined forces with Avalon, one of the biggest names in entertainment, to bring some top comic names to the venue each month.

Fun-loving Ryan Mold, a well-known compere up and down the country, is featured in the first line-up on Thursday, March 7.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as appearingon the UK circuit, he regularly plays for popular comedy clubs in Britain such as GLEE, Off the Kerb and Hot Water Comedy club.

He has also appeared at Edinburgh Fringe.“It’ll be the town’s hottest ticket!,” says the Embassy.The Comedy Network season continues on Thursdays April 4, May 2, June 6 and July 4.