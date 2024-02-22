Comedy club launches at Embassy Theatre in Skegness
The Embassy Theatre has joined forces with Avalon, one of the biggest names in entertainment, to bring some top comic names to the venue each month.
Fun-loving Ryan Mold, a well-known compere up and down the country, is featured in the first line-up on Thursday, March 7.
As well as appearingon the UK circuit, he regularly plays for popular comedy clubs in Britain such as GLEE, Off the Kerb and Hot Water Comedy club.
He has also appeared at Edinburgh Fringe.“It’ll be the town’s hottest ticket!,” says the Embassy.The Comedy Network season continues on Thursdays April 4, May 2, June 6 and July 4.
The show starts at 7.30pm. To book tickets visit embassytheatre.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01754 474100