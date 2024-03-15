COMIC RELIEF: MP joins County Care clients in Skegness during Red Nose Day fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mr Warman faced questions from the Project Radio team at the premises in Algitha Road – a light-hearted interview following the serious discussions with Skegness area Business Chamber on the Budget earlier in the day.

However, clients at County Care – a Specialist care and support provider for those with learning disabilities -| had their own mission, to raise as much money as they could for Comic Relief.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Project Cafe was kept busy service refreshments and homemade cakes while Skegness and Holbeach Community Skills Project groups set off to walking the equivalent distance between them which is 37 miles

MP for Boston and Skegness Matt Warman with the clients and team at County Care in Skegness during their Comic Relief fundraiser.

The team at Project Radio were celebrating smashing the target when the Skegness Standard joined them in a live broadcast both on radio and Facebook.