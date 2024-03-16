At Ruskington’s Winchelsea Primary School pupils and staff went ‘crazy for Comic Relief’.

Headteacher Helen Duckett bravely went whizzing around on her roller skates and all the staff looked equally crazy!

She added: “The children were able to wear mad clothes, inside out, back to front and odd socks and shoes, complete with wigs or colour chalked hair, silly glasses, hats and make up, face paint or red noses.

"Other children wore crazy onesies and fancy dress which ranged from a frog, banana and carrot to a hot dog!”

The children continued to do their school work but with some twists such as funny maths problem solving, joke telling and silly stories and poems. One class designed a new red nose for Comic Relief and they also talked about what sorts of projects their fundraising efforts will be supporting.

"Overall, we have raised just over £200 from donations,” said Miss Duckett.

Comic performer Dee'Dee Lee is also visiting Sleaford town centre today (Saturday) bringing her Charlie Chaplin's ‘Little Tramp’ on a walk about in aid of Red Nose Day and collecting for Comic Relief.

She is also visiting Boston today and will be heading on to other towns in the county over the weekend.

Dee'Dee Lee is a professional variety entertainer and has performed on stage, TV, radio and seven times for His Majesty the King at Buckingham Palace.

Dee'Dees great grandad got permission to pay tribute and impersonate Charlie’s Little Tramp character from the real Charlie Chaplin and this was passed down to Dee'Dee.

The Comic Relief Capers started in Skegness, Spilsby, Horncastle and Lincoln yesterday and can be see all around Lincolnshire for the rest of this weekend. If you see Charlie on his walk about, you are welcome to stop take a photo and post with a joke on social media, the Comic Relief Facebook page and let us at the Sleaford Standard and lincolnshireworld.com know.

1 . mssp-20-03-24-winchelsea Red Nose Day Amethyst class.JPG Everyone went crazy for Red Nose Day at Winchelsea School in Ruskington - Amethyst Class. Photo: supplied

2 . mssp-20-03-24-winchelsea Red Nose Day Sapphire class.jpg Sapphire Class go crazy on Red Nose Day at Winchelsea School, Ruskington. Photo: supplied