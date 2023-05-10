A Lincolnshire garden centre has donated a tree to Chapel Village Hall as part of a community campaign run for the coronation.

A tree donated by Chapel Garden Centre is planted at Chapel Village Hall as part of a community campaign run for the coronation.

Chapel Garden Centre’s CelebraTree campaign was run by the local family firm British Garden Centres.

Residents from the area were asked to nominate a worthy group, garden, charity or hospice to receive the tree in honour of the new King.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The royal oak tree is to be planted in the village hall grounds.

Resident Elaine Williams nominated the hall saying: "I am nominating because the Chapel Village Hall is local to us, and we want to give back to our community for all to enjoy.”

Vicky Johnson, Manager of Chapel Garden Centre said, "The CelebraTree campaign recognises the hardworking groups and individuals that make our community what it is. It symbolises the new monarch's love of plants and the environment.”