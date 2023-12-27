Community award for retired vicar

​Serving the Caistor community with care and compassion for almost three decades has been recognised with an award from Market Rasen Rotary.

The Rev Canon Ian Robinson, right, received his award from Rotarian Peter Marriott

The Rev Canon Ian Robinson retired as Vicar of Caistor in September and the great affection in which he is held was evident at his final service, when the church was full of regular churchgoers and members of the wider community to bid farewell to their vicar.

First presented in 1995, Market Rasen Rotary makes an annual ‘Community Service Award’ to an individual or group working tirelessly to make lives better in this corner of the world.

As someone who has made a significant contribution to their community, this year Rev Robinson was the worthy recipient.

He received his trophy from former Caistor funeral director Peter Marriott at the club’s Christmas dinner event at Market Rasen Golf Club, where he was an invited guest.

Rtn Marriott said: “We must have done 600 or 700 funerals together and Ian never had a day off – he would always take the funeral for me whenever he was asked.

"He has been there for his parishioners during the most significant times of their lives – celebrating new life and marriage and also giving comfort in times of sorrow.

"It is an honour to present him with this award for the care and compassion he has shown over his 28 years in Caistor.”

Along with a trophy, Rev Robinson also received a cheque for £100 to be donated to a charitable cause of his choosing. This will go to the First Caistor Rainbows, which his wife Christine was a dedicated leader with for many years.

Receiving the award, the Rev Robinson said: “Thank you so much; this is a huge surprise.

"I have never been so moved as I have since that farewell service and I was so humbled to think that people wanted to come and wish me well – or maybe it was to make sure I was going.”

He described Rtn Marriott as his ‘right hand man on many occasions’.

“We have worked together lots of times and I am really thrilled to have received this from Rotary and especially Peter as well, so thank you all.